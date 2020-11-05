1/1
Marilyn Brinks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Brinks

Naples - Marilyn Roxanne Brinks, 87, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 in Naples, Florida.

Marilyn was born July 11, 1933 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Gerald Isaac and Sylvia Margaret (Stiastny) Peirce.

Marilyn lived most of her adult life in St. Louis, Missouri with her husband and two daughters. She worked as a registered nurse at St. John's Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur, Missouri until her retirement in 1998. Marilyn loved to spend her free time reading, sewing, crafting and gardening. Her love of the outdoors and warm weather took her to Naples, Florida where she resided for 22 years.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter's Sylvia Sanchez (Sarasota, Florida) and Karen Gloeckler (Albany, New York), grandchildren Miguel Sanchez, Larisa Sanchez, Lawrence Gloeckler and Kristen Miyano and her great grandson Delta Miyano.

The family offers their heartfelt thanks to Marilyn's many friends and neighbors who helped care for her and provide assistance and a watchful eye over the last few years.

Many thanks also to the caring staff at Naples Hospital and AVOW hospice for the loving and attentive care given to her in her final days.

It was Marilyn's wish to be buried in Lincoln, Nebraska with her family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Animal Compassion Project, 7620 Rookery Lane, Naples, FL. 34120.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved