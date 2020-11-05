Marilyn BrinksNaples - Marilyn Roxanne Brinks, 87, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 in Naples, Florida.Marilyn was born July 11, 1933 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Gerald Isaac and Sylvia Margaret (Stiastny) Peirce.Marilyn lived most of her adult life in St. Louis, Missouri with her husband and two daughters. She worked as a registered nurse at St. John's Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur, Missouri until her retirement in 1998. Marilyn loved to spend her free time reading, sewing, crafting and gardening. Her love of the outdoors and warm weather took her to Naples, Florida where she resided for 22 years.Marilyn is survived by her daughter's Sylvia Sanchez (Sarasota, Florida) and Karen Gloeckler (Albany, New York), grandchildren Miguel Sanchez, Larisa Sanchez, Lawrence Gloeckler and Kristen Miyano and her great grandson Delta Miyano.The family offers their heartfelt thanks to Marilyn's many friends and neighbors who helped care for her and provide assistance and a watchful eye over the last few years.Many thanks also to the caring staff at Naples Hospital and AVOW hospice for the loving and attentive care given to her in her final days.It was Marilyn's wish to be buried in Lincoln, Nebraska with her family.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Animal Compassion Project, 7620 Rookery Lane, Naples, FL. 34120.