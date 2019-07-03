|
|
Marilyn Eloise Champeau, age 90, passed away peacefully June 23, 2019. She was born October 31st, 1928, Grand Forks, North Dakota to Fred and Elizabeth Gjelsness. She married her college sweetheart, Vaughn Howard Champeau on September 07, 1947 who preceded her in death in January 4th, 1997.
Marilyn loved playing the Piano and Organ, volunteered at the church, and loved life. Working with Vaughn at the travel agencies gave them worldwide travel experiences. Family was major part of Marilyn's love; she was kind and loving to all.
Marilyn is survived by her children Perry (Mary) Champeau, Grand Forks, ND Laura Smith, Naples FL and David (Sharon) Champeau Muskegon, MI. Granddaughters Jennifer Smith, Naples, FL, Kate (Kyle) Kvamme, Grand Forks, ND, Joanna (John) Thome, Fargo ND, Jessica (Jessie) Hurst, Austin, TX and Sarah Champeau, Austin, TX. Great grandchildren, Cole and Joshua Smith, Naples FL, Kiera and Knox Kvamme, Grand Forks, ND. She is also survived by her sisters June Tweten, Fargo, ND and Jean Moen, Grand Forks, ND. She was preceded in death by her sister Betty and brother Morris Gjelsness.
Marilyn will be buried with her husband and parents in North Dakota this summer and will proceed with a celebration of life following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AVOW, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples FL 34105 or go online at avowcares.org in honor of Marilyn Champeau.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 3, 2019