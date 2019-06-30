Marilyn Greive



Naples, Florida - Marilyn L. Greive, age 90, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born in Roland, IA on September 15, 1928 to Clarence and Mabel Johnson. She was the middle child of 3 daughters and grew up on the family farm in Roland, IA prior to moving to Denver, CO. She married Donald J. Greive on May 11, 1957. Marilyn was a homemaker. She and Don had 4 children, sons Mike (Shannan) and John (Jaye), daughters Pat and Lisa (David), 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



She spent much of her life in Hudson, OH prior to retiring in Naples, FL. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Donald, and her sisters Charlotte and Barbara.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Naples, FL. Burial will follow at Palm Royale Cemetery in Naples, FL.



