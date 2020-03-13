|
|
Marilyn Harney
Bonita Springs - Marilyn Harney, 88, of Bonita Springs passed away on March 10, 2020 at Joanne's Hospice House in Bonita Springs.
She was born August 4, 1931 in Waukegan, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William on July 7, 2011 and son, Brian A. Harney on May 26, 2019.
Survived by her son, Daryl L. Harney and a small extended family.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:30 PM followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108 with entombment immediately following.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, 27100 Imperial Parkway, Bonita Springs, FL 34135.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020