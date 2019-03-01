Services
Meridith Funeral Home
1223 Broadway
Highland, IL 62249
(618)654-2155
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Meridith Funeral Home
1223 Broadway
Highland, IL
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Meridith Funeral Home
1223 Broadway
Highland, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Meridith Funeral Home
1223 Broadway
Highland, IL
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Elmwood Cemetery
Centralia, IL
Bonita Springs, FL

Marilyn Kohlbrecher, 70, of Bonita Springs, FL, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, Bonita Springs, Florida.

Marilyn was born July 1, 1948, to Paul "PD" and Eva (nee Strickland) Knicker in Mt. Vernon, IL. On May 13, 1967, she married W. Gary Reed, at St. Peters UCC, Centralia, IL, and he preceded her in death on July 2, 1978. On June 21, 1980, she married Edward Kohlbrecher at Foundation Park, Centralia, IL.

Marilyn was a Life member of the

Disabled American Veterans Auxillary Gateway 76, Centralia, IL, VFW Auxillary, Centralia, IL in 1980, and Post 2055 Royal Neighbors.

She loved being around her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time at her family's

property at Lake Centralia. Marilyn loved her winters in Bonita Springs, FL and summers in Highland. She had a love of growing tomatoes and making homemade pickles. Marilyn made her home in Centralia, Decatur, Naperville, Highland, & Bonita Springs, FL.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Edward Kohlbrecher, Bonita Springs, FL; children, Kelly (Stuart) Medlin, Glen Carbon, IL, Gary "Knick" (Kris) Reed, Highland, IL; grandchildren, McKenna & Ashton Medlin, Alex, Cole & Josh Reed; brother, D. Wayne Knicker, Edgewater, FL.; many Nieces, Nephews and dear Friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Eva Knicker; first husband, W. Gary Reed; sister-in-law, Linda Knicker.

Memorials may be made to Relay for Life, Glen Carbon/Edwardsville Chapter

Visitation: Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and Monday, March 4, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Monday, March 4, 2019, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Wil VerDuin, Associate Pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL

Interment: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 10:30 am, Elmwood Cemetery, Centralia, IL. ,

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019
