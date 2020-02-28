|
Marilyn Louise Brunemann
Bonita Springs - Marilyn Brunemann passed away on February 11,2020 at the age of 84. She was born in Cincinnati Ohio to the late Howard and Dolores (Keuper) Niehaus.
Bonita Springs, Florida has been her home, with her husband Roy Brunemann, for 26 years.
Lyn will be remembered for the beautiful music she played on her baby grand piano, her perennial garden, her dedication as First Mate; sailing every weekend with her husband Roy on the "Lyn B". As a certified yoga instructor she taught classes at Llanfair Retirement Community in Cincinnati, going on to become Admissions Director there. She had a lifetime focus on health along with a love of learning, reading and a keen intellect until she lost her battle with Alzheimer's.
Lyn is survived by her devoted husband Roy of 64 years, her daughter Michele (Mark) Elsaesser, son Joe (Loren) Brunemann and her grandchildren; Catherine Elsaesser, JP Brunemann and Will Brunemann. She also leaves behind treasured brothers and sisters; Richard Niehaus, Barb Ries, Nancy (Chuck) Fairbanks and Dan (Lisa) Niehaus along with many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Service will be held in Bonita Springs, Florida at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601
