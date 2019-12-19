|
|
Marilyn Pulcrano, 88 resident of Marco Island, FL passed away peacefully at Avow Hospice, Naples, FL on Friday, September 13, 2019. Marilyn was born in Bayonne, NJ, daughter of the late Albert and Lillian Beelitz and married 64 years to her husband, Frank Pulcrano. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Lillian Beelitz and her sister Joan Gibson. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Frank Pulcrano, Marco Island, FL and her 3 children and 6 grandchildren. James (Annabel) Pulcrano, Buchillon, Switzerland, Donna Stevenson, Nashville, TN, Richard (Lisa) Pulcrano, Huntington, WV. Her 6 grandchildren - Marisa (Cedric) Schwab, San Francisco CA, Rebecca Pulcrano, Todos Santos, Mexico, Allison (Louis) Lagakis, Charleston, SC, Nicholas Pulcrano, Huntington, WV, Matthew Stevenson, Rock Hill, SC and Jack Pulcrano, Buchillon, Switzerland. Marilyn enjoyed being a devoted housewife and mother. She loved to cook, read, travel, enjoyed the sunshine, water aerobics with her mermaid group, and most of all being a wife to her husband, Frank. Marilyn was a member of San Marco Catholic Church and a Columbiette. There will be a celebration of Marilyn's life in late January 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Marilyn's memory to Avow Hospice of Naples, FL. 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 24, 2019