Marilyn Sally Watts
Manasquan - Marilyn Sally Watts, 81, of Manasquan, NJ and Estero, FL passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Sally was born April 7, 1938 as Marilyn Sally Morgan in Lake City, PA. She graduated from Girard HS and Edinboro University and later received her Master's Degree at Kane University. Sally was a reading specialist for over 30 years in Denver, CO, Lake City, PA and James Monroe School, Edison, NJ. Sally and her beloved husband Bill were married in 1960 and resided in Denver for 5 years while Bill attended Colorado University. They then relocated back to Erie, PA until 1970 when they moved to New Jersey with their 2 children.
Sally's loving and caring personality endeared her to a host of great friends throughout her lifetime. As cooking was one of her favorite pastimes, it was always her distinct pleasure to entertain her friends at one of her sit-downs. Dinner for 20 was not unusual.
Throughout their marriage, Sally and Bill travelled extensively with a group of their good friends throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, Arctica, as well as South America and The Antarctic.
Sally's passion was to serve others. She became actively involved in several charitable organizations including The Fulfill Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, Women's Club of Brielle, Meals on Wheels, Gulls on the Go, Childhood Literacy Programs, and her favorite, the St. Mary's Pennywise Thrift Shop, where she spent several years of very happy service. Sally was an avid reader, exceptional gardener, and gourmet chef.
Sally is predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Cecelia (Vanicek) Morgan of Lake City, PA, and her brother James Patrick Morgan of Norfolk, VA. She is survived by her husband William J. Watts, son James W. Watts and Nicole Romer, and daughter Deanna M. Kenny and her husband Kevin Kenny, and 4 beautiful grandchildren, Kieran Kenny, Brendan Kenny, Mackenzie Kenny, and Tyler Watts.
Solemn Mass of Requiem will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 9805 Bonita Beach Road SE, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 at 11:00 am.
Donations may be made to one of Sally's favorite charities, or Smile Train.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 19, 2020