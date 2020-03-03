Services
St Mary's Episcopal Church
9801 Bonita Beach Rd SE
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Sally Watts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Sally Watts Obituary
Marilyn Sally Watts

Manasquan - Marilyn Sally Watts, 81, of Manasquan, NJ and Estero, FL passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Sally was born April 7, 1938 as Marilyn Sally Morgan in Lake City, PA. She graduated from Girard HS and Edinboro University and later received her Master's Degree at Kane University. Sally was a reading specialist for over 30 years in Denver, CO, Lake City, PA and James Monroe School, Edison, NJ. Sally and her beloved husband Bill were married in 1960 and resided in Denver for 5 years while Bill attended Colorado University. They then relocated back to Erie, PA until 1970 when they moved to New Jersey with their 2 children.

Sally's loving and caring personality endeared her to a host of great friends throughout her lifetime. As cooking was one of her favorite pastimes, it was always her distinct pleasure to entertain her friends at one of her sit-downs. Dinner for 20 was not unusual.

Throughout their marriage, Sally and Bill travelled extensively with a group of their good friends throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, Arctica, as well as South America and The Antarctic.

Sally's passion was to serve others. She became actively involved in several charitable organizations including The Fulfill Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, Women's Club of Brielle, Meals on Wheels, Gulls on the Go, Childhood Literacy Programs, and her favorite, the St. Mary's Pennywise Thrift Shop, where she spent several years of very happy service. Sally was an avid reader, exceptional gardener, and gourmet chef.

Sally is predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Cecelia (Vanicek) Morgan of Lake City, PA, and her brother James Patrick Morgan of Norfolk, VA. She is survived by her husband William J. Watts, son James W. Watts and Nicole Romer, and daughter Deanna M. Kenny and her husband Kevin Kenny, and 4 beautiful grandchildren, Kieran Kenny, Brendan Kenny, Mackenzie Kenny, and Tyler Watts.

Solemn Mass of Requiem will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 9805 Bonita Beach Road SE, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 at 11:00 am.

Donations may be made to one of Sally's favorite charities, or Smile Train.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -