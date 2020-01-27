Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Rechter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Sue "Suzy" Rechter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Sue "Suzy" Rechter Obituary
Marilyn Sue "Suzy" Rechter

Naples - Marilyn Sue "Suzy" Rechter, 80, of Bloomington, IN and Naples, FL died peacefully in Naples on January 23rd, 2020. She was born in Bloomington to Judy and John Wilson on August 1st, 1939.

Suzy is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Richard; her children, Richard II (Suki), Barbara (Keith) and David (Suzanne) and her sister, Karen Cain. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Jones; daughter, Jana Rechter and son-in-law, Jerry Pickel. "Grammie" or "Mimi" is also survived by 10 loving grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and many very special nieces and nephews.

Her life will be celebrated at a later date in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -