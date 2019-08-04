|
Marilynn P. Moores
Naples - Marilynn (Pat) Moores, 91, of Naples, FL, died peacefully at the Vi at Bentley Village Care Center on Sunday morning, July 28, 2019. She had been a Naples resident since 1989, moving there from the Midwest, where she had lived and raised her family.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Henry (Hank) A. Moores, Jr.; her longtime friend and dear husband of four years, William (Bill) Chapman; her loving sister, Betty Smith; and her parents, Harry and Alberta Stickley.
Pat was born and raised in St. Louis, MO, moving as a young woman with her parents to the St. Louis suburb of Webster Groves, where she met her next-door neighbor Hank, newly returned from serving in the U.S. Army Air Force in England during WWII. After a brief courtship, they married in March 1946 and proceeded to raise a daughter and son. With stops in Northbrook, IL; Alton, IL; Webster Groves; Lincolnshire, IL; Chesterfield, MO; Lincolnshire; and, finally, Naples, Pat became expert at seamlessly transitioning the family from home to home, all while raising kids and supporting Hank, who had a long, distinguished career as an advertising representative for Fortune magazine.
Pat had numerous, often-unheralded gifts, from painting to piano playing, and from entertaining friends and family to creating a loving home. It would be hard to find, either in photos or in the mind's eye, many moments in which Pat wasn't lighting up the room with her sense of joy and good humor. The world has been the better for those qualities.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Allison (Moores) Derr, and son-in-law, Timothy Derr; her son, Alan Moores, and daughter-in-law, Suzanne LaViolette; grandchildren Andrew Derr, Leslie (Derr) Ehrman, and Griffin Moores; their spouses, respectively, Stacey Derr, Rob Ehrman, and Autumn Parry; great-grandchildren Emilene, Henry, Nixon, and Milo; and stepdaughter Barbara (Chapman) Williams; stepson Tom Chapman; stepdaughter-in-law Judy Chapman; stepson-in-law Thom Williams; and stepgrandchildren Allison and Cori Williams.
A special thank you to the devoted caregivers at the Vi at Bentley Village Care Center and to the dedicated providers at Avow Hospice, Naples.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to make a donation on Pat's behalf to the Humane Society of Naples, 370 Airport-Pulling Road North, Naples, FL 34104, or Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105. Services will be private.
