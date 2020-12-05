Mario BerniNaples - Mario Berni, 88, of Naples, FL, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A former resident of Italy and Canada, he had been in Naples since 1969. He was born September 6, 1932 in Motovun, Italy, the son of Giovanni and Amalia (née Jakacic) Berni.Mr. Berni is survived by his loving children, Jenny (Jason) Wagnon of Naples, FL and Johnny (Vanessa) Berni of Garner, NC; and two cherished grandchildren, Javi Berni and Milo Berni.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Miranda (née Dantinjana) in 1990.Private funeral services and burial were held in Naples.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Avow Hospice of Naples, FL.