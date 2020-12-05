1/1
Mario Berni
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mario Berni

Naples - Mario Berni, 88, of Naples, FL, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A former resident of Italy and Canada, he had been in Naples since 1969. He was born September 6, 1932 in Motovun, Italy, the son of Giovanni and Amalia (née Jakacic) Berni.

Mr. Berni is survived by his loving children, Jenny (Jason) Wagnon of Naples, FL and Johnny (Vanessa) Berni of Garner, NC; and two cherished grandchildren, Javi Berni and Milo Berni.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Miranda (née Dantinjana) in 1990.

Private funeral services and burial were held in Naples.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Avow Hospice of Naples, FL.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved