Mario Joseph Melucci
Naples, FL
Mario Joseph Melucci, 82, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.
He was born on October 24, 1936 in Muro Lucano, Italy before immigrating to the United States in 1947. He has been a resident of Naples since 1980 coming from New York.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, his son, Michael Melucci, daughters, Teresa (George) Obermayer and
Christine (Gary ) Green; the mother of his children, Dorothy Woods, all of Naples, FL; sister, Catalina Tirico (Jimmy); 13 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren with another one
coming in May; nephew, Frank Tirico (Maria) and his beloved dogs. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Melucci and parents, Teresa and Guiseppe Melucci.
Visitation to be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL from 11:00-2:00 p.m. with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Mario will be laid to rest next to his son and honored by the United States Marine Corp. Friends and relatives are invited to the reception immediately following the services in Hodges Wine Room.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019