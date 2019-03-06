Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Melucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Joseph Melucci


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mario Joseph Melucci Obituary
Mario Joseph Melucci

Naples, FL

Mario Joseph Melucci, 82, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born on October 24, 1936 in Muro Lucano, Italy before immigrating to the United States in 1947. He has been a resident of Naples since 1980 coming from New York.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, his son, Michael Melucci, daughters, Teresa (George) Obermayer and

Christine (Gary ) Green; the mother of his children, Dorothy Woods, all of Naples, FL; sister, Catalina Tirico (Jimmy); 13 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren with another one

coming in May; nephew, Frank Tirico (Maria) and his beloved dogs. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Melucci and parents, Teresa and Guiseppe Melucci.

Visitation to be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL from 11:00-2:00 p.m. with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Mario will be laid to rest next to his son and honored by the United States Marine Corp. Friends and relatives are invited to the reception immediately following the services in Hodges Wine Room.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now