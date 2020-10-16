Marjorie K. ReedNaples - Marjorie was born and raised in Dania, Florida, the youngest child of Evan Kinsey (of Aucilla-Monticello, Florida) and Margie Horne Kinsey (of Madison, Florida). As the second "Margie", in the Kinsey family, Marjorie was also known as "Toogie". Toogie grew up in the South Florida of the 1920's-40's, surviving many hurricanes and the Great Depression—during which, her father sometimes hunted, fished and traded with the Indians to feed his family. Growing up on the edge of the Everglades, Toogie learned to love the wildlands and wildlife. She also had many fond memories of the Indians helping her family survive, during those tough times, and she spoke highly of them. In High School, Toogie was a Drum Majorette, and she was also a runner-up in the Miss Miami Beauty Contest. In her twenties, Toogie joined Pan American Airlines as a Flight Attendant, and she flew all over South America and the Caribbean. Her first marriage ended her flight attendant career, and soon Toogie went to work for the Department of Immigration at Homestead, Florida, where she eventually met her second husband, David Gilman Reed (Lt. Col. United States Air Force). David was transferred to Hunter Air Field in Savannah, Georgia, in 1961, where their only child was born in 1962, and the family was soon transferred back to Florida, settling in at Eglin Air Force Base, at Shalimar, Florida. In 1968, the family was transferred again to Yokota Air Force Base, Japan, where Marjorie was active in the Officer's Wives Club and joined Ikebana International (Floral Arranging Society), while David fought in the Vietnaam War. After David's medical retirement from the Air Force, due to injury, the family moved back to Shalimar, Florida, where Marjorie became a Real Estate Salesman, and eventually achieved the rank of Realtor.After David's death, Marjorie decided to move back to South Florida, settling in on the "other coast", in Naples, Florida, where she joined several groups and made many new friends. Marjorie was a member of World Wings International, The American Legion, The Military Officers' Association of South Florida, The Military Officers' Wives' Luncheon Group; she supported the local ROTC functions; and she was a season ticket-holder at the Sugden Theater.Marjorie leaves behind many friends and loved ones and is survived by her only child, Kathleen Reed.Visitation will be Tuesday Oct. 20 2pm - 4pm Fuller Funeral Home 4735 Tamiami Trail East Naples, Fl. 34112. Burial will take place at Barrancas National Cemetery Pensacola, Fl.