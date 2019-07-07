|
Marjorie McIntyre Evans
Springfield, MO - Marjorie McIntyre Evans of Springfield, Missouri, formerly of Joplin, Missouri and Naples, Florida, passed away in her home at The Montclair on July 3, 2019.
Marjorie was born August 14, 1922 in Miami, Oklahoma. Her parents were William Penn McIntyre and Adeline Hazelton McIntyre. When she was a young child the family moved to Gary, Indiana where her father owned a Ford Lincoln automobile dealership.
Marjorie attended Indiana University for two years where she was initiated as a member of Pi Beta Phi. When her parents retired to Joplin she transferred to the University of Missouri-Columbia.
At the University of Missouri, in addition to Pi Beta Phi she was a member of Pi Lambda Theta, was elected the Student President of the School of Education and graduated with honors in 1944.
Marjorie met Frank Marion Evans, Jr. after Frank returned to Joplin from service in World War II as a pilot with the U.S. Army Air Corp. They married on October 3, 1947 and were blessed with three children, Frank Marion Evans III (Sarah) of Springfield, Nancy Evans Walkenhorst (Robert) of Naples, Florida, and Joan Ellen Evans who died at birth. Marjorie's guiding principles as a mother and life partner with Frank were the love of God, the love of family and love of country.
Marjorie was always committed to doing her best to be her best. That showed through in her devotion as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Frank described her loving support as essential to his success as a CPA and partner in the accounting firm of Baird Kurtz and Dobson and then as president of Frank Evans Distributing Company.
Marjorie was also active in civic and community affairs in Joplin. She was associated with Chapter AS, PEO Sisterhood, Friends of St. Avips, Spiva Art Center, Joplin Humane Society, Ridpath Study Club and the First Presbyterian Church of Joplin where she was instrumental in setting up the church's very successful day care center.
Marjorie and Frank moved to Naples after his retirement where they enjoyed golfing together and made many new and dear friends. They were members of The Harvard Club, St. Andrews Society and Moorings Presbyterian Church.
Six years after Frank's death, Marjorie moved back to Missouri in 2016 and resided at The Montclair in Springfield. She became an active and vibrant part of that community and again made many new and special friends. She attended First & Calvary Presbyterian Church regularly while she was able; she deeply appreciated the love, encouragement and support she received from her pastor, Dr. Andrew Chaney, Kim Thomas and so many others at the church after she became homebound in the last months of her life.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Frank, her brother, William Hazleton McIntyre, and infant daughter Joan. She is survived by her son Frank, her daughter Nancy, her four grandchildren Anne Stewart Buckley (Josh), Patricia Evans Finan (Michael), Katherine Walkenhorst Sturdevant (Richard), William Marion Evans (Megan), and eight great grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate Marjorie's life at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, July 10, in Springfield, Missouri at 11 am. Marjorie's ashes will be interred with Frank's in the Moorings Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden in Naples. There will be a memorial service in Naples at a later date.
The family requests that memorial gifts be directed to Lafayette House at 1809 S. Connor Avenue, Joplin, Missouri 64804 or Moorings Presbyterian Church at 791 Harbour Drive, Naples, Florida 24103.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 7, 2019