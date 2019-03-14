|
|
Mark Anthony Young
Naples, FL
Mark Anthony Young passed on March 11, 2019 at the age of 64 in Naples, FL after a courageous battle with cancer. Services will be held at Saint Agnes Catholic Church on Monday, March 18th, at 1:30 p.m. with a private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mark's memory to MD Anderson Cancer Center or Avow Hospice in Naples, FL. Please see full obituary at www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019