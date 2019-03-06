|
|
Mark George Lepnew
Arlington, VA
Mark George Lepnew, 53, Arlington Virginia, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019.
Mark was born on
January 20th, 1966 in Manassas,
Virginia to George and Naomi Lepnew. Mark was a 9
letter athlete in high school,
excelling in football, wrestling, and baseball. Mark went on to play baseball all four years at Georgetown University; where he graduated with degrees in Math and Computer Science. He also earned an MBA from George Washington University. Mark was a longtime employee of Bank of America.
Mark was a beloved son of George and Naomi Lepnew, and dearly loved twin brother of Matthew Lepnew. He will also be missed by his Aunt Melodee Dillingham, Aunt
Brenda Dillingham, Uncle Russell Dillingham, numerous cousins, Kevin, Lisa, Brian, Cherie, Debra, Amy, Andy, and their families. Mark was a beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, and grandson. Mark loved his family and friends very much.
Mark was preceded by his Uncle John Dillingham.
The funeral service will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens on Friday March 8, 2019 at 2:00 with visitation starting at 1:00. He will be laid to rest in the family plot at Naples Memorial Gardens immediately
following the service.
Mark held two favorite charities close to his heart, the American Heath Association and the National Multiple
Sclerosis Association.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019