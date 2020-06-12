Mark Scott Johnson
Mark Scott Johnson

Naples - Mr. Mark Scott Johnson, age 65, of Naples, Florida and Muskegon, Michigan, died May 25, 2020 in Naples. Mark fought a five month cancer battle with dignity and grace and throughout was always positive and hopeful.

Mark worked in manufacturing in his earlier career and later in golf management. He was the owner of The Golf Zone in Muskegon, Michigan in the nineties.

Mark was a kind hearted and generous man who loved a good book, a daily crossword puzzle, a good golf game, a cool ride in a fast car and a cold Bud Light. He was always ready to give his family and friends a helping hand and will be missed terribly by them.

Mark is survived by his son Kaleb (Michelle Huey ) Johnson), with whom he shared a love for the game of golf since Kaleb picked up his first club. He was very proud of Kaleb's accomplishments as an athlete at Michigan State University and his current career endeavors. He is also survived by his mother Marcia A. Kanaar, his sister Lynn E. New, niece Lindsey S. New, nephew Jesse (Tara) Johnson-Brower and two great nephews, Taggan and Briggs Brower.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Richard G. Johnson, and brothers Kevin A. Johnson and Brad L. Johnson.

A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Mark's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society.




Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
