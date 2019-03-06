|
|
Marleen (O'Brien) Brackman
Naples, FL
Marleen (O'Brien) Brackman, 82, passed away on February 28, 2019. Born on September 14, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana where she grew up and raised her
children. Beloved wife of David L. Brackman, and loving
mother of Debbie (Shipley)
Savage, David Shipley (Jan), and step-mom to Todd Brackman
(Jacque); loving grandmother to Peter, Andrew, Brandan, Ryan, Noah, Noelle, Natalie and
Rachelle. She enjoyed spending time with family, the beach and watching competitive sports, especially College Basketball and the Indianapolis Colts.
Funeral Mass at St. Peter the Apostle, 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock, Naples, FL on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Reception after the Mass at the St. Peter Spirit
Center. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's
Association
Florida Gulf Coast Chapter www.alz.org/flgulfcoast.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019