St Peter the Apostle Catholic
5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Rd
Naples, FL 34113
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle
5130 Rattlesnake Hammock
Naples, FL
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
St. Peter Spirit Center.
Marleen (OBrien) Brackman


1936 - 2019
Marleen (OBrien) Brackman Obituary
Marleen (O'Brien) Brackman

Naples, FL

Marleen (O'Brien) Brackman, 82, passed away on February 28, 2019. Born on September 14, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana where she grew up and raised her

children. Beloved wife of David L. Brackman, and loving

mother of Debbie (Shipley)

Savage, David Shipley (Jan), and step-mom to Todd Brackman

(Jacque); loving grandmother to Peter, Andrew, Brandan, Ryan, Noah, Noelle, Natalie and

Rachelle. She enjoyed spending time with family, the beach and watching competitive sports, especially College Basketball and the Indianapolis Colts.

Funeral Mass at St. Peter the Apostle, 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock, Naples, FL on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Reception after the Mass at the St. Peter Spirit

Center. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's

Association

Florida Gulf Coast Chapter www.alz.org/flgulfcoast.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019
