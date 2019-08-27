|
Marlene C. Merrick, age 88, of Marco Island, FL, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN. She was born March 22, 1931 in Freeport, NY, daughter of the late Chester and Marion Fulton. Marlene was a homemaker, and was of the Episcopal Faith. Marlene is survived by her son, William A. Merrick, Jr. (Linda), Fairfield Glade, TN; step-grandchildren, Michael (Lisa), Gary (Jamie), and Don (Veronica) Ballantine; 5 step-great-grandchildren; 6 step-great-great grandchildren; and her loving companion of 15 years, Russell Hanson In addition to her parents, Marlene is preceded in death by her husband, William A. Merrick Sr.; and sister, Marion Burke. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Marks Episcopal Church, Marco Island, FL, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 4:30 PM with Reverend Jessica Babcock officiating. Inurnment in St. Marks Columbarium. Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019