Services
St Mark's Episcopal Church
1101 N Collier Blvd
Marco Island, FL 34145
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Marks Episcopal Church
Marco Island, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Merrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene C. Merrick


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene C. Merrick Obituary
Marlene C. Merrick, age 88, of Marco Island, FL, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN. She was born March 22, 1931 in Freeport, NY, daughter of the late Chester and Marion Fulton. Marlene was a homemaker, and was of the Episcopal Faith. Marlene is survived by her son, William A. Merrick, Jr. (Linda), Fairfield Glade, TN; step-grandchildren, Michael (Lisa), Gary (Jamie), and Don (Veronica) Ballantine; 5 step-great-grandchildren; 6 step-great-great grandchildren; and her loving companion of 15 years, Russell Hanson In addition to her parents, Marlene is preceded in death by her husband, William A. Merrick Sr.; and sister, Marion Burke. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Marks Episcopal Church, Marco Island, FL, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 5 PM with Reverend Jessica Babcock officiating. Inurnment in St. Marks Columbarium. Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.