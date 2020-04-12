Resources
Marlene M. Novasel

Naples - Marlene M. Novasel, nee Marks, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 at her home in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. Marlene was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1932. She and her beloved husband Howard, who preceded her in death, moved to Naples in 1995. Marlene was the dear mother of Richard (Patricia) Bruder, Ronald (Kimberly) Bruder, Stephen (Lindsey) Bruder, Scott (Lisa) Bruder, and stepmother of Barry (Julie) Novasel, and Robert (Sue) Novasel. She was the devoted grandmother of Rachel Vicha, Jeremy (deceased), Hannah, Emma, Taylor, Bailey, and Colton Bruder, Erin (Brian) Steele, Kylie (Seth) Urban, and Molly Novasel, and great grandmother to Jack Steele, and Jaden and Harmony Vicha.

Marlene was the Past President of Mt. Sinai Auxiliary and Beechmont Women's Association, and was a Life member of NCJW, Brandeis University Women's committee, Menorah Park and Montefiore. She and Howard were past members of Beechmont Country Club in Beachwood, Ohio and Wyndemere Country Club in Naples, Florida. She loved playing bridge, golf and cooking for her family.

The family is most appreciative for the care, kindness and loving compassion provided to her by her wonderful doctors, nurses, caregivers and local friends over the last several years.

She will be interred at the Palm Royale Cemetery & Mausoleum in Naples, beside her loving husband Howard. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or to .
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2020
