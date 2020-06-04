Marlin E. (Skip) WallNaples - Marlin E (Skip) Wall, 88, died April 2, 2020.Born & raised Monongahela, Pa. Moved to Pittsburg, Pa in his late teens. Met Peg Wall & started a family.Moved to Naples in the early 60s. Worked for and retired from the City of Naples. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years Shirley Wall whom he dearly loved.An avid tennis player until the end. Member of the Masons & Shriners. Last but not least his friends he went to lunch with On Fridays they Romeos. (Real old men eating out).Leaving behind. Son Dan Wall & Jeannie, Daughter Marleen Dupuis, Granddaughter Valerie Luper & Jack, Grandson Zach Wells & Erin, Granddaughter in law Cherish Wells, Great grandson Tyler Luper & Kelsey, Great granddaughters Cheyanne Wells, Moryah Wells & Avery Wells Step son Harvey Modlin & family Step daughter Carolyn Modlinsky & family. Plus all the friends he made on his journey.Please join us at Hodges Funeral Home, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108 on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM to share your memories of Skip. The family requests that no flowers be sent.