Marrianne Vancina
Marrianne Vancina

Naples - Marianne Ida Vancina, Age 69 of Naples, FL passed away on November 6, 2020.

She worked for Commonwealth Edison in Chicago, Illinois for 34 years before retirement and was a proud member of the Women of the 239 Organization in Naples. She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald, her Uncle, William Fanizza from Cape Coral, her Aunt Jennie Genis of Falls Church, VA, her Sister-in-Law, Carol Fox of Crest Hill, IL, her brother-in-law Jim Vancina from Joliet, IL, and her brother-in law Ken Vancina (Jacquie) from Charleston, SC.

Mass will be held tomorrow Monday November 23rd at 1pm at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road in Naples In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Please visit www.FullerEast.com for condolences.






Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
