Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Rust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha Rae Rust

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marsha Rae Rust Obituary
Marsha Rae Rust

Naples - Marsha Rae Rust, 71, of 3372 Arlette Drive, Naples, passed on Friday, May 1st, at the AVOW Hospice House.

Marsha was born May 15, 1948 in Wayne, MI., the daughter of Ray Allen Brown and Beulah Grace Brown.

Marsha was a 32 year USPS veteran mail carrier as well as an NALC shop steward. She was a world traveler, adventurous, industrious, and a devoted friend.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Larry Lee Brown, and daughter, Danielle Suzanne Rust. She is survived by former spouses Peter Loveridge and Robert K Rust.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Naples Botanical Gardens.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marsha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -