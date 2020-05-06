|
Marsha Rae Rust
Naples - Marsha Rae Rust, 71, of 3372 Arlette Drive, Naples, passed on Friday, May 1st, at the AVOW Hospice House.
Marsha was born May 15, 1948 in Wayne, MI., the daughter of Ray Allen Brown and Beulah Grace Brown.
Marsha was a 32 year USPS veteran mail carrier as well as an NALC shop steward. She was a world traveler, adventurous, industrious, and a devoted friend.
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Larry Lee Brown, and daughter, Danielle Suzanne Rust. She is survived by former spouses Peter Loveridge and Robert K Rust.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Naples Botanical Gardens.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2020