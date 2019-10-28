Services
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA 02067
(781) 828-7216
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:30 PM
178 Conant Street
Weston, MA
Marshall Lee Tutun Obituary
Marshall Lee Tutun

Naples - Marshall Lee Tutun age 85, of Naples, FL formerly of Lexington and Boston, MA on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Margot (Topkins) Tuton. Devoted father of Gwen, Theodore, Emily, and Paul. Adored grandfather of Alyson, Hilary, and Matthew Campbell; Griffin, William, and Meredith Tutun; Samuel and Mitchell Gordon; and Emilia and Jack Emmett Tutun. Dear brother of Judith Tutun Ebby.

Services were be held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA on Sunday, October 27. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Mount Auburn Hospital, 330 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
