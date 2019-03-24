|
Martha Fernandez Solis
Naples, FL
Martha Fernandez Solis, age 90 of Naples, Florida, passed away on
Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born to the late Manuel Fernandez and Maria Teresa del Cueto on October 1, 1928 in Havana, Cuba.
Martha attended the University of Havana, where she proved to be a
brilliant student earning a degree in Architecture, an almost exclusively male dominated field in 1950's Cuba. She began her career in architecture with the Perez y Benitoa firm in Havana. Martha quickly became the lead architect on one of the
largest building ever constructed in Cuba, the Palacio de Justicia in Havana. Martha oversaw the construction of this massive building. She was appointed the Conservator of the Palacio after its completion. Martha, her husband Manuel, and her two children were forced to leave Cuba in 1960 after Fidel Castro took power.
After living in central Florida, Martha and Manuel relocated to Gainesville, Florida, when Manuel became a professor at the University of Florida. Martha and Manuel lived the American Dream. Martha was a staunch Republican and held various positions in her Garden Club. Martha and
Manuel developed an architectural niche designing churches of all denominations. Martha was an avid gardener and loved contemplating the flowers of her St. Francis
garden. She continued to live independently in her "Casita" surrounded by her children and grand-children until her passing.
She is survived by her children: Beatrice Solis, Dr. Maurice Solis (Lee Johnson), and Andy Solis, Esq. Grandchildren: US Army Capt. Christopher Van Aken, Alexander Van Aken, Danielle Solis and Jack Solis.
A celebration of Martha's life will be held in May. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Naples Botanical Garden or Avow Hospice.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019