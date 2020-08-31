Martha Louise Keddie
Naples - Martha Louise Keddie passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Born in Leesburg, Ohio, she was the daughter of Herbert and Ima Ruth Purdin. She was the seventh of ten children survived by her brother, David Purdin. Upon graduating from college she became a teacher in South Bend Indiana, where she taught for several years.
Martha was an avid artist and tennis player. She was a member of Quail Creek Country Club where she enjoyed playing golf. She loved to cook, sing, paint, and spend time with her friends, family, and her beloved dog Bo. She was an active member of the Covenant Church in Naples, Florida. She was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Flick and her second husband of 34 years, Burton Keddie; her grandson Andrew Starkey and stepdaughter Carrie Wood. Her survivors include her children; David Flick (wife Gloria), Bonnie Starkey (husband Larry), Jeff Flick (Vicki), four stepchildren, twenty-four grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. She was loved and admired dearly by her children and grandchildren.
Mom, we love you past the moon and will miss you beyond the stars.
A service will be held on Saturday, September 12th at 11:00am at Covenant Church of Naples, 6926 Trail Blvd. We will be practicing social distancing and masks will be required. For family and friends who are unable to attend we will be streaming live. https://youtu.be/dHUv1Ymf2MM
Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association
or Habitat for Humanity.