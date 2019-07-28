|
|
Martha "Marty" Lutgert
Naples, Florida - Martha "Marty" Lutgert, 87, passed away on July 22, 2019 after an amazing life, full of exciting travel experiences and happy family time. She leaves behind other immediate family members - Glenn Vereen, son, Laurie Vereen, daughter, Morgan Vereen, grandson and Kellie Vereen, granddaughter. Services will be private and held at the convenience of family. In Lieu of Flowers, the family suggests making donations in her name to : The Naples Humane Society, 370 Airport-Pulling Rd., Naples, Fl 34104.
Published in Naples Daily News from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2019