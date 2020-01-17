Resources
Martha S. Hunter of Naples, FL left her body behind and joined the Spirit realm on Thursday December 5, 2019. She was born in South Carolina and moved with her family in 1954. Martha married the love of her life, Rudy Grant and together they shared many adventures around the globe. Martha worked as a nurse at NCH for 22 years. The next 24 years she worked as a massage therapist and healer before retiring. Surviving are her beloved husband Rudy, sister Peggy, nephew Joshua, and niece Kari. Join the family as they celebrate Martha's life on Sunday January 26 at 1:00 pm at Shangri-la Springs, 27750 Old 41 Bonita Springs, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family or the ALS Association.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
