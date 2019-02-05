|
|
Martha Wagner McKay
Naples, FL
Martha Wagner McKay, a 37 year
resident of Naples and a summer resident of Epworth Heights, Ludington, MI, passed away on February 1, 2019 at the age of 90. Martha had been a resident of The Carlisle Naples for the past 5 years.
Martha was the wife of the late Kelsey B. McKay, mother of John McKay & Mary McKay Jarrett (Joe), and loving "Nana" of Kelsey Duerr.
A Celebration of Martha's life will be held at Moorings Presbyterian Church, 791 Harbour Drive, Naples, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Memorial donations in memory of Martha can be made to the Epworth Church Association, Moorings Presbyterian Church, or to Avow Hospice.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019