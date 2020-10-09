1/1
Marti Pettler
Marti Pettler

Naples - Marti Pettler passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in Naples, FL. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and graduated from Peabody High School and the University of Pittsburgh after which she taught school, including special education classes. Upon moving to Florida she proudly served as a Collier County first responder and donated time at Avow Hospice

Marti was a member of the Pelican Bay Women's League, the local Women's Republican Club, and the Naples Jewish Congregation. She will be remembered for her intelligence, her kindness, and her love of laughter.

Her son Ted (Corinna) preceded her in death. She is survived by David, her beloved husband of 53 years. She also leaves behind sons Steven (Kimberly) and James (Sasha) along with grandchildren Josh (Carrie), Levi, Evan Tillie, and Jesse and countless residents and staff at Glenview Place.

Respecting the threat presented by COVID-19, the family has decided upon a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.






Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
