Martin H. Bush



Martin H. Bush, born September 12, 1923 in New York, New York, died in Sherrills Ford, North Carolina on June 17, 2020 at the age of 96. He was the son of the late Norman and Yetta Bush, and was predeceased by Rita, his wife of 71 years. He is survived by his sons Julian, of St. Louis, Missouri, Richard (Debra) of Ridgefield, Connecticut, Michael (Amy) of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, and his daughter Claudia Cummings (Barry) of New York, New York, as well as five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Martin was a graduate of Townsend Harris Hall and of the City College of New York, served in the United States Army in France as a combat medic during World War II for which he was appointed to the French Legion of Honor, and participated in the military government in occupied Germany at the conclusion of the war. Upon his return from Europe he attended graduate school at New York University. He then embarked on a fifty year career as a chemical engineer that took him to all corners of the globe. He and Rita raised their family in western Pennsylvania, the south shore of Chicago, and southern Connecticut, spending thirty-five years in Woodbridge, Connecticut. Upon their retirement they moved to Naples Florida, where they spent the last twenty years of their lives. He was a good man, and he will be greatly missed by his many friends and relatives. A memorial service will be held when circumstances permit.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store