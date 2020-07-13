Martin T. Conroy
Naples - Martin T. Conroy of Naples, FL. passed away Wednesday, July 8th.
Born in Somerville, MA, he lived in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Georgia before moving to Naples 18 years ago.
Marty graduated Somerville High School in 1958 and attended Bentley College and later Harvard University, receiving his MBA.
He served in the Massachusetts National Guard and was an Senior Executive in the Financial Services industry.
Marty was active in his community and served as an HOA President as well as a member of the Retired Old Men Eating Out (the ROMEOs) Club. He enjoyed playing golf and bridge. In younger years, he was an avid tennis player, and coached baseball and basketball. He loved travelling with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and had a gift of making people feel special and welcome. His parents predecease Marty: Walter J. and Margaret Shea Conroy.
Surviving is his wife of 56 years Carole A. nee: Rimkus Conroy, his daughter Kelly (Ettienne 2019) Wilson of Woodstock, GA, his son Doug (Helen) Conroy and four grandchildren, Micaela Wilson, Grady, Reagan & Harry Conroy of Naples. His siblings, Margaret Silveria, Walter Conroy, Mary McLellan, William Conroy, Eileen Langille, also survive Martin.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Saint Agnes Catholic Church 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Rd. Saturday July 18, 2020 at 11:30 followed by inurnment at Palm Royale Cemetery Naples on Vanderbilt Beach Rd.
Memorial contributions to the American Heart Association
or Make-A-Wish Foundation are welcome.