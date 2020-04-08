Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
Marty Shapiro Obituary
Marty Shapiro

Naples - The family of Marty Shapiro are very sad to announce his passing. He was much loved by his friends and family, and will be missed very much.

He was born in Philadelphia and after his army service returned returned there where he started an insurance agency. When he retired he and his wife Joan moved to the Florida keys where they lived for 26 years. And 19 years ago they moved to Naples where they have lived ever since.

Marty easily made friends with people of all ages and backgrounds, and he accepted people for who they were. Both adults and kids had an easy rapport with him.

He leaves behind his wife Joan, two daughters and son in law, Beth Shapiro and Sherry and Michael Kravitz; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He will always be with us and his love will fill out hearts forever.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
