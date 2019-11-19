Resources
Marvin Eugene Tavel

Marvin Eugene, 89, departed on November 9, 2019. The only child of Sarah (Dreyfus) Tavel and Max C. Tavel. Marvin, was raised in Toledo, Ohio, he last lived in Naples, Florida. Ohio State University - Marvin will be deeply mourned by Linda Larkey, daughters, Connie Tavel, Joanie Reznik (Maurice), Judy/Dede Epstein (Sam). Stepchildren, Margie Ziff-Levine (Bill), Harvey Ziff (Julie), Nancy Ziff (Ted), & Donnie Silver. Grandchildren, Aaron & Emily Epstein, Max, Ricky, & Sammy Reznik. Step-grandchildren, Bryan & Emily Ziff-Levine, Eli Ziff, Scott, Sarah, Rebecca & Jenna Silver. Six-great-grandchildren, and numerous family and friends. To honor his memory, please donate to; MSKCC-Dr. ArnoldJ. Markowitz-Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087 http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/marvintavel
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
