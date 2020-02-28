|
|
Marvin Manning
Naples - Marvin M. Manning, 84, of Naples, FL was called to his eternal home in Heaven on February 24, 2020.
Mr. Manning was born in Elnora, Indiana on July 20, 1935, son of Harvey C. Manning and Orvada J. Tomey Manning. Marv was educated in the Elnora schools and he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education at Indiana State University. He served his country in the U.S. Army between his junior and senior years.
Marv had basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia and then served at Fort McPherson in Atlanta. With a top secret clearance he worked for G2 and the Corps of Engineers as an illustrator and commercial artist.
After graduating from Indiana State, he began teaching in Schererville, Indiana where he met his beloved wife, Harriet Krahn.
Marv and Harriet moved to Naples in 1967. He was a wonderful parent who raised his family in a Christian home. Marv was a charter member of Messiah Lutheran Church of Golden Gate, FL. He was the president of different Lutheran congregations, was involved in youth groups, choir and Sunday School as well as being elder and serving in other capacities.
Mr. Manning was a member of the original faculty of Lely High School where he was department chairman and senior class sponsor for many years. He taught art for most of his 36 years before retiring in 1997. He was proud to have been able to teach and guide so many kids.
Marv loved his family, art, reading, traveling, raising orchids and spending summers in North Carolina. He was also active for many years with the Naples Art Fest.
Marv is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Harriet, his son and daughter-in-law Bill and Julia Manning, his daughter and son-in-law Patti and Erick Gagnon, grandchildren Brittany and Cameron Ganley, Alexandria Gagnon, Keri Rafferty and Holden Manning, great grandchildren Hunter, Bailey, Kaylee, Ty and Quinn, brother and sister-in-law Verlin and Connie Manning and their children Ron, Debra and Cara and their families. Marv was proceeded in death by his parents and by his sister Fradonna Manning.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 12 noon at Grace Lutheran Church, 860 Banyan Blvd, Naples, Fl. The family will receive friends from 10am until service time. Burial to follow at Naples Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorials in Marv's name to Grace Lutheran Preschool.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020