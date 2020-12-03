1/1
Mary A. Anderson
Mary A. Anderson

Naples, FL - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Mary A. Anderson, our loving mother and friend to all whose lives she touched on November 30, 2020.

Mary was born February 6, 1951 in Brooklyn, NY and has lived in Naples since 1979. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Moorings Park up until her death.

She is survived by her children, Yvette (Mark) Snyder, Michael (Lisa) Anderson, and Joseph (Stacey) Anderson; grandchildren Brittany, Justin, Zachary and Autumn; her sister, Louise Getz; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Nancy Caron; husband, Michael T. Anderson; brother, Billy Caron; sister, Ann King; and grandson, Joseph Anderson.

Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She married her husband, Michael, in 1967 and they had just celebrated their 40th anniversary before his passing. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and was happiest when they were all together.

Visitation will be on Sunday, December 6th from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 7th at 12:00 noon at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road Ext., Naples. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name may be made to a charity of choice. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.






Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
