Mary A. Witteman
Naples, Florida - Mary A. Witteman, 92, of Naples, FL, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Formerly of Binghamton, NY, she had been a Naples resident for the 20 years. She was born January 26, 1927 in Binghamton, the daughter of Sarkis and Sarah (née Vosgian) Alexanian.
Mrs. Witteman is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Charles D. Witteman; and her stepchildren, Kathleen (Raed) Al-Jallad, Beth (Mark) Guley and Thomas (Andrea) Witteman, all of Binghamton, NY.
Services will be held in Binghamton.
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019