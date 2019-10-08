Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Mary A. Witteman


1927 - 2019
Mary A. Witteman Obituary
Mary A. Witteman

Naples, Florida - Mary A. Witteman, 92, of Naples, FL, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Formerly of Binghamton, NY, she had been a Naples resident for the 20 years. She was born January 26, 1927 in Binghamton, the daughter of Sarkis and Sarah (née Vosgian) Alexanian.

Mrs. Witteman is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Charles D. Witteman; and her stepchildren, Kathleen (Raed) Al-Jallad, Beth (Mark) Guley and Thomas (Andrea) Witteman, all of Binghamton, NY.

Services will be held in Binghamton.

Online condolences may be offered at www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019
