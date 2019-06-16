Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Huddleston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Huddleston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann Huddleston Obituary
Mary Ann Huddleston

Eden Prairie, MN - Mary Ann Huddleston, age 86 of Eden Prairie, MN. and Bonita Springs, FL. Passed away peacefully on 6/9/2019.

Preceded in death by husband, Jack and brother, Jim Osborn.

She grew up in Edina, MN and graduated from Hamline University. She was an avid horsewoman who loved, skiing, tennis, golf and the beach.

Survived by daughter, Jill (Jeff) Noack; son, Reed (Lisa) Christianson, grandchildren Ryan, Riley, Spencer and Mollie.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Friendship Village and N.C. Little Hospice.

Private family interment.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.