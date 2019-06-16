|
|
Mary Ann Huddleston
Eden Prairie, MN - Mary Ann Huddleston, age 86 of Eden Prairie, MN. and Bonita Springs, FL. Passed away peacefully on 6/9/2019.
Preceded in death by husband, Jack and brother, Jim Osborn.
She grew up in Edina, MN and graduated from Hamline University. She was an avid horsewoman who loved, skiing, tennis, golf and the beach.
Survived by daughter, Jill (Jeff) Noack; son, Reed (Lisa) Christianson, grandchildren Ryan, Riley, Spencer and Mollie.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Friendship Village and N.C. Little Hospice.
Private family interment.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 16, 2019