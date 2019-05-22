|
|
Mary Ann Lagoni
Marco Island, FL
A much-loved and admired woman, Mary Ann Lagoni, age 91, of Marco Island, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17th at Physicians Regional Vitas Hospice in Naples, FL. Mary Ann (Lepel) Lagoni was born and raised in Niles, Michigan. She attended Michigan State University and then married William Lagoni. Mary Ann then became a dedicated teacher, where she no doubt influenced the lives of her students. They resided in Bridgman, MI where the enchantment of the lake provided them with beautiful memories, laughter, and love. Upon retirement, Marco Island, FL eventually became their full time residence where the fun continued. She is survived by her two sons Jack and Steve Lagoni, her daughter Candice Mutz, Candice's husband Alan Mutz, her grandchildren and great grandchildren: and the many friends, neighbors, and even strangers whose lives she touched.
Mary Ann was an avid reader, an artist, a magnificent cook, morel mushroom hunter, and one strategic bridge player. She had a love for dogs, all of which included the word "bear" in their names. If you mentioned football to Mary Ann, she could call the plays before they were ran. Football Saturdays were devoted to her beloved Fighting Irish. Mary Ann had a vibrant laugh and was always the life of every party. In addition to her many friends in Michigan, her time on Marco Island introduced her to lifelong friends, many of whom live at Vantage Point. So much of Mary Ann's joy came from talking and visiting with friends, and family, partaking in social events, and sharing an occasional glass of wine. She was a woman that truly made all feel special and loved. Spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren provided long talks, endless laughs, and created the fondest memories for all involved. Mary Ann lived her life with purpose by always exuding a positive attitude. Even in her last few days, she focused on her life well lived, which was centered around family and love. As she said it, she was proud to be a " feisty Bohemian". She wanted everyone around her to be happy and celebrate the good times.
She was a generous supporter of many charities; including the Salvation Army, Disabled Vets, St. Matthews House, St Jude hospital, and the .
The family will be celebrating Mary Ann and Bill's lives at their beloved Lake Michigan, at a later date this summer.
We love you a bushel and a peck Mary Ann.
Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trl. N. Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 22, 2019