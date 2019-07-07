|
Mary Ann McCabe
- - Mary Ann McCabe, 82 years of age, peacefully passed away surrounded by family members on June 24th. Mary Ann has lived in Naples for 45 years, she grew up in the Hyde Park area of Boston. She is survived by her sister Joyce Riedel and her husband Thomas (TX), her brothers, Edward McCabe and his wife Ann (MA), Thomas McCabe and his wife Maureen (MA) and 7 special nephews and 1 special niece. She was a graduate of Boston Teachers College. She was a dedicated educator for over 50 years, receiving many awards and commendations. Her teaching assignments included the Military Dependent Education System Germany, the Norwood, MA school system and for 45 years Sea Gate Elementary School, Naples Fl. She enjoyed her family, her students, her friends and collecting a variety of art objects. Memorial services will be held out of state. Donations can be made in her name to Guadalupe Center, 2640 Golden Gate Parkway, Suite 106 Naples, FL 34105 or at https://www.guadalupecenter.org/apps/pages/Donate
Published in Naples Daily News on July 7, 2019