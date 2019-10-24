|
Mary Ann Nebergall (Bliss) Denny
Mary Ann Nebergall (Bliss) Denny passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. Born December 16, 1931, to Margaret and Gerald Nebergall, she spent most of her life in Montclair and Pottersville, New Jersey before retiring to Naples, Florida.
A long-time summer resident of North Truro, Massachusetts, she could be found most days on the tennis courts of Chequessett Yacht & Country Club or her beloved Freezer Beach.
Mary Ann's love of entertaining was legendary, be it her child's birthday party, Far Hills Steeplechase bashes complete with visits from the local police, or turning her Naples, Florida pool into a dance floor.
She instilled in her children an undying love of the beach, camping, and left-over hos d oeuvres. Her sense of humor was unmatched.
She is survived by her daughters Susan Bliss of West Harwich, MA, Ellen (Chip) DiPietro of North Reading, MA, Sari (Michael) Johnson of San Pedro, CA, and son Crittenden Bliss III of Eastham, MA, her sisters Jane (Tom) Dyal and Sally Newell, nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her first husband Peter Bliss, brother Robert Nebergall, nephew Tommy Dyal, daughter-in-law Diane D'Orsi Bliss and second husband Richard Denny.
A celebration of her life is being planned and will take place in North Truro, MA the summer of 2020.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Pottersville Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 98, Pottersville, NJ 07979.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019