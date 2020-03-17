Services
Mary Ann (Mullen) Perrucci

Mary Ann (Mullen) Perrucci Obituary
Mary Ann (Mullen) Perrucci

Naples - Mary Ann Perrucci of Naples, peacefully "walked the rainbow" on March 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Frank Perrucci and their two children, daughter Jessica, son Anthony (preceded). Mary Ann is also survived by her grandchildren Kate, Lauren and Erin. Mary Ann also had two siblings, sister Marilyn Ellis (Mullen) and brother James Mullen (deceased).

Mary Ann and Frank have been Naples residents since 1985. Mary Ann was born and raised in Newcomerstown, Ohio with parents Chuck and Jewell Mullen. Mary Ann touched the lives of many during her working career in Naples through health care as a home health caregiver Mary Ann nurtured and cared for many as well as her own family.

The celebration of life will be on March 25, 2020, from 6 pm - 8 pm at the Naples Boat Club, 909 10th Street South, Clubhouse, Naples, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to The Ricky King Fund, 2390 N. Tamiami Trail, Suite 100, Naples, FL.34103.

Ricky King Foundation enriches the lives of children with disabilities in Southwest Florida. For more information please go to www.rickykingfund.org.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
