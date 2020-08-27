1/
Mary Ann Yambrick Sharp
Mary Ann Yambrick Sharp

Mary Ann Yambrick Sharp, age 76, returned to the arms of God on August 23, 2020 after battling a long journey with Alzheimer's disease. She was born and raised in Clarksburg, WV to Martin and Geraldine Yambrick.

Mary Ann was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Having family night dinners, where she could spend time with her children and grandchildren was the highlight of the week every Monday. Mary Ann loved to travel, lead Bible studies, play tennis and golf, listen to Elvis, and spend time with her family and friends. She was also an artistic and creative person who celebrated every moment of life. She was always there for the people she loved. Mary Ann was adventurous and never turned down a challenge. Her love, ambition, and creativity will live on in her children and grandchildren for generations to come.

Mary Ann is survived by her brother John Yambrick; husband James Tindall; her two children and their spouses Jay R. & Pam Sharp and Kristal & Jon Ayres; grandchildren Tommy Ayres, Saira Ayres, Jay Sharp III, and Lauren Sharp; plus, nephews and nieces. All of these she loved deeply.

Please join us celebrating her life on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:00pm at Epworth First Baptist Church located at 447 Madola Road, Epworth, GA 30541 or join us virtually online at https://www.facebook.com/Epworthfirstbaptist. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at

https://alz.org/. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge is in charge of the arrangements.




Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Akins Funeral Home - Blue Ridge - Blue Ridge
7871 Blue Ridge Drive
Blue Ridge, GA 30513
(706) 632-2267
Memories & Condolences
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Akins Funeral Home
