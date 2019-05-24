|
|
Mary (Tina) Christine Deady
Naples, FL
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Christine Deady (better known as Tina) on May 2, 2019.
Tina is survived by three sons, Nicholas, Mark, Keith and Carrie Franco, Lisa Marshall and Dessa Sfikas. Tina was the proud "TT" for four grandchildren, Nicholas, Brooks, Luke, and Zack. She is also survived by two sisters, Susan Reed and Jane Gannon. Originally from Milton and Cape Cod, MA. Tina moved to Naples FL where she lived for twenty plus years. Tina pursued a career in real estate and most recently was working for McQuaid & Company.
Tina had an exceptional sense of humor, and a magnetic personality. She possessed the three B's – they are a Wish Bone, a Back Bone and a Funny Bone.
Tina had a deep Christian faith and was an avid reader of the Bible. She had many special friends who were very supportive of Tina throughout her illness. Tina was loved by all and will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held May 31st at 10:30 a.m. at Center Point Community Church 6590 Golden Gate Parkway Naples, FL 34105
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Pancreatic Center
Action Network
Pancan.org
Published in Naples Daily News on May 24, 2019