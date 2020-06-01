Mary Clare HohmannNaples - Mary Clare Hohmann went home to Jesus, May 30th 2020 at the age of 89.Clare was born to Adrian and Clara Wasserman Pittsburgh (Etna) PA. She is predeceased by her Husband Dr. Thomas C Hohmann, brother Adrian and twin sister Mary Grace. She is survived by her daughter Natalie (Husband Bruce) and son Thomas Jr (Wife Joann) and grandson Luke (Wife Jacklyn). Mary Clare had a strong personality and lived her life devoted to the teachings of her Catholic faith. Per her wishes, a private mass will be held in her name and her private interment will be at Naples Memorial Gardens beside her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to EWTN Global Catholic Network. "I have competed well; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:7