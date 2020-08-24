Mary Diana Koester
Mequon - Nee Longworth
Passed away on August 17, 2020. She was born in Boone, Iowa on December 16, 1936 to her late parents, Dr. Wallace and Helen (nee Cole) Longworth.
Mary Koester is survived by her devoted husband Kipp; daughter Carolyn (Joe) Duris and their children, Carly and Joey; daughter Diana (Mike) Sullivan and her daughters Beth and Dawn; and son Steven (Jessie) and their daughter Iris; brother Richard (Barbara) Longworth; and four nieces: Susan Longworth, Katherine Ann Davidson, Liz Hall, and Mary Louise Coker.
Private family service was held at North Shore Presbyterian Church. If so desired, memorials can be made to the North Shore Presbyterian Church Legacy Fund, 4048 N. Bartlett Ave., Shorewood, WI 53211.
