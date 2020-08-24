1/1
Mary Diana Koester
Mary Diana Koester

Mequon - Nee Longworth

Passed away on August 17, 2020. She was born in Boone, Iowa on December 16, 1936 to her late parents, Dr. Wallace and Helen (nee Cole) Longworth.

Mary Koester is survived by her devoted husband Kipp; daughter Carolyn (Joe) Duris and their children, Carly and Joey; daughter Diana (Mike) Sullivan and her daughters Beth and Dawn; and son Steven (Jessie) and their daughter Iris; brother Richard (Barbara) Longworth; and four nieces: Susan Longworth, Katherine Ann Davidson, Liz Hall, and Mary Louise Coker.

Private family service was held at North Shore Presbyterian Church. If so desired, memorials can be made to the North Shore Presbyterian Church Legacy Fund, 4048 N. Bartlett Ave., Shorewood, WI 53211.

For complete obituary, please view funeral home website www.schmidtandbartelt.com 262-241-8085




Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
4 entries
August 22, 2020
Kipp and family, I am so sorry to hear of Mary's passing, she was a lovely, friendly member of our Church, and she will be missed.
With sympathy,
Deborah Parkhurst
deborah Parkhurst
Acquaintance
August 22, 2020
Dear Kipp and family, I am so very sorry to hear of Mary's passing, she was a sweet, friendly member of our Church....with sympathy,
Debbie Parkhurst
deborah Parkhurst
Acquaintance
August 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your loss. Mary and my wife Marilyn were at Newcastle place at the same time and that's when I met them. Kipp and Mary were a delightful couple and I enjoyed talking to both. Again, I'm sorry for your pain and you will be in my prayers. "May God hold you in the palm of his hands."
Tom Cullinan
Tom Cullinan
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lory Gene Coker
