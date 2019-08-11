|
Mary Elizabeth Scripps
Naples - Mary Elizabeth Scripps nee Pfister passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 2, 2019. She was born Nov. 9, 1924 in Terre Haute, IN.
She attended St. Mary of the Woods College. Libby started her career in insurance where she met and married James Patrick Breslin whom she survived after 31 years of marriage. She later married Charles E. Scripps whom she survived after 15 years of marriage.
She enjoyed interior design, puzzles, and was an avid reader. She was very social as a member of the Columbia club, Port Royal Club, Naples Yacht Club, Royal Poinciana, and Maysville Country Club.
She is survived by sons, Ben P. Breslin, Andrew W. Breslin, and daughter in law, Amie D. Breslin.
Her longevity is attributed to garlic, scotch, and a sharp sense of humor.
Memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 110 E. Third St., Maysville, KY 41056. Services are at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her honor to the Naples Humane society.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019