Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Scripps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Scripps


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Scripps Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Scripps

Naples - Mary Elizabeth Scripps nee Pfister passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 2, 2019. She was born Nov. 9, 1924 in Terre Haute, IN.

She attended St. Mary of the Woods College. Libby started her career in insurance where she met and married James Patrick Breslin whom she survived after 31 years of marriage. She later married Charles E. Scripps whom she survived after 15 years of marriage.

She enjoyed interior design, puzzles, and was an avid reader. She was very social as a member of the Columbia club, Port Royal Club, Naples Yacht Club, Royal Poinciana, and Maysville Country Club.

She is survived by sons, Ben P. Breslin, Andrew W. Breslin, and daughter in law, Amie D. Breslin.

Her longevity is attributed to garlic, scotch, and a sharp sense of humor.

Memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 110 E. Third St., Maysville, KY 41056. Services are at the convenience of her family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her honor to the Naples Humane society.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now