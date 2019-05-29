|
|
Mary Ellen Woolley
Naples, FL
Mary Woolley born Dec. 12, 1929 in Plymouth Indiana passed away May 25, 2019 surrounded by loved ones under the wonderful care of the doctors and nurses at North Collier Hospital in Naples Fl. A long time resident of Naples and Sebring Florida Mary was preceded in death by her two husbands, Willard Woolley and Andrew Crivello both were much loved by Mary. Her oldest son Michael and infant daughter Peggy also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter Sue Greene (Michael Greene), son Randy Woolley (Karen Woolley), daughter-in-law Lisa Woolley and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will all miss her.
Memorial Gathering Thursday May 30th. 6-8pm Service 7:30pm at Fuller Funeral Home 1625 Pine Ridge Road Naples, Fl. on line condolences www.fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on May 29, 2019