Mary G. Carpentieri



She was the most loving,caring persons to ever walk this earth, which made her an incredibly caring nurse and an even more extraordinary mother. Mary G. Carpentieri, born Mary Gertrude Mora May 11th, 1933 in Waterbury Ct. (on Mother's Day) and Died November 9th 2020, after a long, courageous, warrior's fight with pancreatic cancer. Although she was 87 years old, she possessed a child's soul and witty spirit and became best friends with everyone she knew, especially her 4 children, Mark Carpentieri of Santa Monica Ca., Carla Carpentieri of Naples, Fl., Michelle Carpentieri of Farmington, Ct. and Joseph Carpentieri Jr of New York, NY. She was a devoted wife of Dr. Joseph Carpentieri for 60 years. She worked for many years as an Orthopedic Nurse in Waterbury, and then at the National Orthopedic Hospital in Arlington VA. Where she loved to ride in her 1956 green and white chevy. Then her time was spent in Hartford Ct, at St. Francis Hospital. Later still, she became a Volunteer Nurse for many years after her retirement. Acting as a nurse was a natural for her, as her disposition was inherently gentle and caring. However, she had great empathy and compassion for humans and animals alike. Her cherished animals included Heidi, a German Shephard, Honey a yellow Lab and Sleepyhead, an orange tabby she rescued from the neighborhood.



Dr. Carpentieri, her husband, had one of the largest private eye care practices in Connecticut and was also a dedicated Physician for the Hartford Whalers for 29 years as well as both Mohegan sun and Foxwoods casino as a ringside physician for the state of CT. As successful as her husband was in the workplace, Mary cast an equally large and deep shadow at home with perhaps her greatest and most profound attribute was loving and caring for others. She was extremely adept at transferring that love into cooking and producing some of the greatest and most delicious meals we have ever eaten. She was a beacon of stability and constant love that endured.



The couple loved to travel and did so extensively, many times including the entire family to various locales across the globe.



Anyone who met her was instantly struck by her warmth and compassion, these traits and her incredible moral and ethical excellence will endure as a solid compass in her family and her essence will live as long as we remain.



She grew up on Crescents and Bunker Hill streets in Waterbury and loved the ocean where her family had a summer home in Meriden, Connecticut. Her Family, the Pepe's of Waterbury, came to America from Italy and built a food business that ultimately supplied Howard Johnson's and The Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus.



She idolized and lived in beautiful Simsbury CT. for many years and wintered in gorgeous Naples, Florida for the past 35 years. She brought so much love into our lives and we are smiling and crying as we remember the tremendous indelible essence of a stunningly beautiful mother and wife.



This was an exceptional woman.



She is Pre- deceased by her father Carlos Mora and her mother Rachel Mora, and is survived by all of us reading this now.



Memorial Services will be held at St. William Church ( 601 Seagate Drive in Naples, Florida) on Monday November 16th at 10 Am and on May 11th 2021 in Simsbury, Ct. in leu of flowers donations may be made to Moffit Cancer Center of Tampa Florida.









